GMWU Calls For Labour Law Review

Abdul Moomin Gbana speaking at the forum

The Ghana Miners Workers Union (GMWU) is calling for a review of the current labour Act 2003, (Act 651) to deal with the gaps and challenges facing the sector.

Speaking at its National Executive Council 2nd half-year meeting in Accra, General Secretary for GMWU, Abdul Moomin Gbana explained that the last 10 years has seen a decline in decent work.

This, he said, is caused largely by a shift in the nature of employment which is different from the traditional form of employment known as the permanent or contract employment to the non-standard forms of employment that is the temporary work or the fixed term contract work.

He said, “As a result of the shift, workers now have lower levels of employment protection, high degrees of uncertainty and face higher risk in respect of workplace accidents and injuries”.

“Unfortunately, as at today, nothing has been done. We are therefore calling on the President to cause the passage of the new labour bill into law before he leaves office on January 7 2025. I believe this would be a parting gift to the working people of this country,” he added.

He urged workers to go out and exercise their franchise in the coming elections and advised workers to elect a president who has workers at heart.

National Chairman of GMWU, Peter Baako Wilson, also advised workers to effectively use the festive season to reflect on their lives and engage with family and friends.

By Florence Asamoah Adom