Trader Jailed 15 Years For Drug Trafficking

Daniel Agbeko, a trader who was arrested at the Kotoko International Airport (KIA) with methamphetamine, a narcotic drug, has been sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment in hard labour by a High Court in Accra.

The convict had hidden the hard drug in two picture frames in order to avoid detection but officers of the Narcotics Control Commission stationed at Aviance Cargo section of the airport, on their routine examination of outbound packages of Aramex mails, intercepted the package destined for Sydney, Australia on suspicion.

The package was carefully examined and was found to contain two (2) picture frames stuffed with whitish crystal substances suspected to be narcotic drugs.

A field test on the substances proved positive for methamphetamine, a narcotic drug.

On same day, a team of investigators contacted Aramex office and informed them about the package to assist in tracking the sender.

On 23 June 2022, the personnel of the Commission in collaboration with Aramex officials lured the accused who gave his sender’s name at the time as Abraham Fosu to the Aramex Office.

Daniel Agbeko was identified to the Commission’s officers and was subsequently arrested.

A court document indicated that the convict during investigations, admitted ownership of the package and its contents and stated in his investigation cautioned statement that he received the said picture frame from his Nigerian partner by name John Emeka.

He further stated that his actual name is Daniel Agbeko but decided to use Abraham Fosu’s passport to conceal his actual identity.

When his Ghana passport was inspected, it corresponded with the actual name he gave to the police – Daniel Agbeko.

Daniel Agbeko was charged with four separate charges of conspiracy to import narcotic drug into Ghana, importation of narcotic drug into Ghana, attempted exportation of narcotic drug without license and possession of narcotic drug without licence.

He pleaded not guilty to all four charges but the prosecution at the close of the case led evidence to prove his guilty.

Justice Marrie Louise-Simmons, the trial judge after finding Daniel Agbeko guilty of all charges, convicted him and sentenced him to 15 years’ imprisonment in hard labour on all four charges to run concurrently.

The court also fined him to pay 10,000 penalty units-GH₵120,000.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak