Police Engage Media On Peaceful Elections

Police, media in a group photograph after the interaction

THE BONO Regional Police Command led by the regional Commander, DCOP Joseph Gyamera Oklu, have engaged media personnel in the region on the importance of ensuring peaceful election before, during, and after the December 7 polls.

DCOP Joseph Oklu emphasised the need for collaboration between the police and the media to promote peace during the electioneering period, elaborating on the need for journalists to always crosscheck facts with the police for swift action before it is put on the airwaves to avoid jeopardizing the peace and security of the nation.

“Journalists have a crucial role to play and it is critical on your part not only for the country but for your safety too,” he said.

He emphasised that security and peace are not only needed during elections but for the country at all times. ‘There are incidents that need journalists protection and the police are duty-bound to make sure all of us are safe,” he told them.

DCOP Joseph Oklu tasked the media to be responsible in their reportage by putting the security of the nation ahead of their personal interest.

“ Normally journalists want sensational news but before they go out with information they fail to ask these questions; is it for popularity, will it help the nation, promote the peace of the country or will it immediately solve the problem?” he quzzied.

Bono Regional Commander of CEPS, ACP Felicia Dadeboe Azuma, on her part advised the media to resist inciting people with their reportage since most groups, families, and ethnic groups are interrelated irrespective of where they find themselves.

The police added that they have met identifiable groups in the region including churches, and mosques, and will meet with others before December 7.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani