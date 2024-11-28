‘NPP Will Win December Polls’

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

MATTHEW Opoku Prempeh aka ‘Napo’, the running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has predicted a landslide victory for the NPP on December 7.

Sounding very confident, he stated that the NPP has better records in political office so the party would rely heavily on that to retain political power.

Napo therefore admonished the electorates to compare the records of the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) before deciding who to vote for on December 7, 2024.

“Ghanaians should look at the NPPs good works in eight years in political office and compare them with that of the NDC before they cast their ballots.

“And if the electorates compare our records definitely, they will vote massively for the NPP because we have superior records,” he remarked.

The NPP running mate said the NPP has the keys to the development of the country, stressing the strong need for the citizenry to renew its mandate to sustain their good works.

According to Napo, the country has been placed on the path of prosperity by the President Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration, saying that the country needs the NPP in political power.

Napo said Dr. Bawumia is the right person to continue the marvelous works of the NPP, insisting that the NPP has the interest of the country at heart so they would vote for the NPP.

He said former President Mahama, the NDC flagbearer, knows that he would lose the 2024 elections so he has clandestinely started plans to lead the NDC again in the 2028 polls.

“Mahama has made his 2028 appearance already. That’s why he doesn’t pick a running mate that will upstage him. Mahama doesn’t want any challenger within the NDC,” he said on Assafuah fm.

According to him, the NDC leadership has clearly seen defeat starring in their faces in the December 7 polls so they (NDC) are doing everything possible to prevent it from happening.

He also noted that most of the big men in the NDC have invaded the Ashanti Region to suppress votes, stating that no matter what the NDC does, the NPP will win big in the Ashanti Region.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,Kumasi