GNPC Ghana Fastest Human Bounces Back

Established track and field competition, GNPC Ghana Fastest Human, returns to the Cape Coast Stadium this Saturday after many months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cape Coast meet is designed for male and female sprinters in the U-18 and seniors categories.

Founder and CEO of Ghana Fastest Human competition, Reks Brobby, has hinted that the long absence of the track competition aimed at reviving athletics in schools has heightened the stakes in the ‘Oguaa Meet’.

He pointed out in an interview that the University of Ghana, Legon, would host the Accra edition on April 10, which would be followed by the third competition scheduled for May 30 at the Paa Joe Stadium (KNUST) in Kumasi, where the President Akufo-Addo Cup would be presented to the ultimate winner.

Brobby, who is also the Deputy Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 2032 African Games, is expecting a keenly contested event.

The 100 metres dash race is sponsored by GNPC, Adidas, GCB, Kriate Lync Company, Pippas Gym, Wrenco Printing and Global Media Alliance.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum