COSUA Congratulates New CAF Boss

Motsepe with COSUA’s Global Youth Organizer, Godwin Emmanuel

The Coalition of Supporters’ Unions of Africa (COSUA) has sent a message of congratulations to Dr. Patrice Motsepe on his assumption of office as the new President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

In a statement signed by the founding President of the pan-African NGO operating as a partner to the African Union to use sports to build African unity, Advocate Sarfo Abebrese, COSUA noted with joy the ascension to the CAF Presidency by a true son of Africa who was motivated solely by a burning desire to make African football great again.

Mr. Abebrese outlined COSUA’s plans to help CAF, under the presidency of Motsepe, achieve this aim by mobilising thousands of African fans to support continental teams engaged in global sporting events like the Men and Women’s World Cup, Olympic Games and the newly enhanced Clubs World Cup.

“To start with, we plan to mobilize about thousand members from all the countries of Africa to Japan to support South Africa, Egypt and Cote d’Ivoire in the men’s football competition of the Olympic Games, as well as Zambia and possibly Cameroun in the women’s edition,” Abebrese stated.

He pledged that COSUA would follow that up with about 5,000 fans to Qatar to support the five African countries that would participate under the CAF President’s leadership in the 2022 World Cup, to set the stage for similar competitions across the globe in subsequent years.

“Under the leadership of the new President of CAF, COSUA has high hopes that the long-cherished dream of getting every African involved in supporting African football from the grassroots will be realised,” the statement said, adding, “African unity is crucial. We have always believed in the power of football to achieve it. Now is the time to make practical that belief under the leadership of the venerable Mr. Motsepe, at whose touch everything literally turns to gold.”

From The Sports Desk