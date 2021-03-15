Anwiam Dangombaline Residents Worried Over Poor Road And Drainage System

Angry residents at the Anwiam Dangombaline, a community in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti region, have called on the government to address their poor road network.

The residents for years have been crying over the poor nature of their roads making it difficult to trade with neighboring communities.

According to the residents, city authorities have neglected their plight regarding the bad roads.

One driver, Micheal Awuku who spoke to DGN Online said they were tired of battling with dust on the road and also how the road networks are rendered un-motorable whenever it rains, adding that drivers who ply on the Roads are equally worried.

“We have to change our vehicles’ shock absorbers every two weeks. The road is really having a toll on us,” says driver Micheal Awuku.

A food vendor, named as Tamiawu said, her concern has to do with battling the dust.“For the dust issue, it disturbs me as a food seller. I have to be cleaning and washing every minute, I have been here all my life. The road has been the same since. During the dry season, we battle the dust and whenever the rains set in, the story worsens.”

The Assemblymember, Hon John Nkatia revealed that drivers fear using the road when it rains because the main bridge connecting the community divided by a gutter is not in good shape and easily gets flooded.

The unsafe situation at Anwiam Dangombaline worsened by a gas station built on the way preventing free flow of rain water while the newsite is worsened because of the sawmill factory at the roadside.

Following last year’s deadly flood, authorities from the Regional Security council promised to halt the activities of the gas station. Indeed the gas station is still operating that shows that, nothing has been done on getting the gutter to dispel its contents across the road.

“Our lives are endangered. Anytime it rains, for even 10 minutes, the land gets flooded because the water in the gutter hits at the point of the gas station and returns to flood our homes,” he says.

“We will soon block the Road to embark on a serious demonstration as a way of registering our displeasure over the poor nature of the road,” he says.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke