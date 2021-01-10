GNPC Scholarship Deadline Extended

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has extended the deadline for the online applications of its scholarships for all prospective Ghanaian students from 7th January to 31st January 2021.

Prospective students who desire to enroll in undergraduate and post-graduate programs at any university for the 2020/2021 academic year must however meet certain criteria for the GNPC scholarship.

A statement sighted by dailyguideonline indicates that prospective students must have obtained admission to undertake a degree program at a public university, pursuing English, Ghanaian languages, TVET at Technical Universities, Nursing Training Colleges, and college of Education.

“Preference would be given to a person with disability and students who will study Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Agricultural Science and Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) course” GNPC explained.

Prospective applicants are to apply online via the GNPC Official website: http://gnpcfoundation.org/test-apply/page/login.php and follow the application process, attaching relevant documents.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke