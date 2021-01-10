KNUST Republic Hall, Students Not Affected By Fire – Management

Contrary to widely circulated media reports, management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has stated that the Republic Hall of the University was not affected by fire.

Again, management of KNUST has dismissed reports that some students or their belongings were affected by a fire outbreak at the University in Kumasi.

Media reports in the early hours of Sunday, January 10, 2021, had claimed that the Republic of KNUST’s main campus in Kumasi had been engulfed by fire and that some persons had lost their lives.

But a statement issued by KNUST and signed by its Deputy Registrar, Dr Daniel Norrls Bekoe, clarified that at exactly 1:31am on Sunday, January 10, 2021, a mini market consisting of 10 metal containers measuring about 4×5 feet behind the Republic Hall was gutted by fire.

The statement indicated that the market is owned and operated by some private individuals.

It stated that a KNUST fire tender was immediately dispatched to manage the incident, adding that at 1:37am, the tender arrived at the fire scene and managed to bring the fire under control at exactly 2:55am.

Below is the full statement

By Melvin Tarlue