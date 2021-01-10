Akufo-Addo’s Legal Team Designates Spokespersons On Election Petition Case

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The legal team of President Nana Akufo-Addo on the 2020 presidential election petition case, has designated five persons as spokespersons.

According to a statement signed by Frank Davies ESQ, Head, Legal Directorate of the NPP, the five spokesperson are to speak to the media on the election petition.

They include: Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Esq – MP, Ofoase Ayirebi; Yaw Buaben Asamoa Esq- National Communications Director, NPP; Henry Nana Boakye Esq- National Youth Organizer, NPP; Fati Abubakar – Deputy Communications Director, Presidency and Nana Adjoa Adobea Asante – Legal Committee Member

The statement recounted that President Akufo-Addo has “through his Lawyers filed an Answer to the 2020 Presidential Elections Petition initiated by Mr. John Dramani Mahama, a candidate in that election.”

Below is the full statement

_PRESS RELEASE_

_10/01/202_

*PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO FILES RESPONSE TO THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS PETITION*

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has through his Lawyers filed an Answer to the 2020 Presidential Elections Petition initiated by Mr. John Dramani Mahama, a candidate in that election.

President Akufo-Addo in his Answer has provided the court with pleadings that showcase that Mr Mahama’s petition lacks material substance. Mr President has further invited the Supreme court to determine that “the petition is incompetent, frivolous and vexatious, does not meet the threshold for invoking the jurisdiction of the Honorable Court and should therefore be dismissed.”

The President’s legal team has designated the following persons to speak to the media.

1. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Esq – MP, Ofoase Ayirebi

2. Yaw Buaben Asamoa Esq- National Communications Director, NPP

3. Henry Nana Boakye Esq- National Youth Organizer, NPP

4. Fati Abubakar – Deputy Communications Director, Presidency

5. Nana Adjoa Adobea Asante – Legal Committee Member

Thank you

…Signed…

Frank Davies ESQ

Head, Legal Directorate

By Melvin Tarlue