GNPC Welcomes New CEO

Edward Abambire Bawa

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Edward Abambire Bawa as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Bawa succeeds Joseph Dadzie, who served as CEO until January 16, 2025.

Mr. Bawa brings over two decades of experience in energy policy, management, and public service to the role. A distinguished leader and energy sector expert, he is currently pursuing a PhD in Global Energy Policy at EUCLID University. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from the University of Cape Coast and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Liverpool.

Before his appointment, Mr. Bawa served as a Member of Parliament for the Bongo Constituency from 2017 to 2025, during which he played a pivotal role in shaping energy legislation and policy.

He served on the Parliamentary Committees on Mines and Energy and communications contributing significantly to Ghana’s energy reforms. His experience also includes his work as a Communications Consultant for the World Bank Oil and Gas Capacity Building Project at the Ministry of Energy, where he spearheaded stakeholder engagement and public advocacy for critical energy initiatives.

Mr. Bawa is certified in petroleum revenue management, upstream agreements, and energy commercialization. His leadership expertise extends beyond government, with technical and advisory roles on various energy committees and task forces.

In his new role, Mr. Bawa is committed to fostering operational efficiency, innovation, and sustainability to position GNPC as a key player in Ghana’s energy sector and Africa’s energy transition. He envisions GNPC as a Corporation that delivers measurable impact through strategic partnerships, workforce empowerment, and cutting-edge technologies.

While arrangements are being made for Mr. Bawa to engage stakeholders in the coming weeks, GNPC encourages all staff, partners, and stakeholders to extend their support and cooperation to him as he steers the Corporation toward greater achievements.

A Daily Guide Report