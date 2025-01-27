Revoke Nomination Of GRA DG- NR NDC Youth Demand

NDC youth in a press conference in Tamale

Some aggrieved members of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Northern Region have expressed their disagreement with the appointment of Anthony Kwesi Sarpong as Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

President John Dramani Mahama appointed Mr. Sarpong to this position following his tenure as a Senior Partner at the auditing firm KPMG. However, the aggrieved NDC members have criticized Mr. Sarpong’s appointment, claiming that he cannot effectively lead the nation’s revenue mobilization efforts.

They are urging the President to reconsider his appointment and select a more qualified candidate for the role.

At a press conference in Tamale, Abu Jamal, the Coordinator of the aggrieved NDC members, stated their opposition to Mr. Sarpong’s appointment due to his ties to the NPP.

“We do not support his appointment to serve in the NDC government because we do not believe he is capable of leading the revenue generation drive given his affiliation with the NPP. We urge President Mahama to recognize that the NDC is comprised of knowledgeable individuals who can manage various sectors more effectively. Therefore, Mr. Sarpong’s appointment should be revoked immediately.”

He reminded President Mahama that the NPP is strategizing to regain power in 2028, adding that there is no need to empower political opponents.

“The NPP is re-strategizing to bounce back in 2028, so do not arm your adversaries against the party, Mr. President. You received overwhelming support from Ghanaians, and you should act accordingly. We will not accept any dubious appointments, and you must consider the interests of the party you represent.”

The aggrieved NDC members have threatened to vote against the party in the 2028 elections if the president does not revoke Anthony Kwesi Sarpong’s appointment.

“We will not hesitate to turn our backs on you if you fail to rescind that appointment and instead choose a more trustworthy individual who is a strong, active, and well-known party member.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale