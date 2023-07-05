‘God Has Agreed For Me To Die In 2024– Oboy Siki

Kumawood actor Oboy Siki has reiterated his wish to die in the year 2024.

According to him, God has agreed for him to die and so he is hopeful it will come to pass in 2024.

In an interview with Kofi TV, he revealed that he has decided to predict his death because he does not want anyone to take credit for predicting or causing his death.

“When I started speaking ill about the movie industry, I can mention about 20 people’s names who couldn’t make a living in the movie industry. So, I asked God that He should grant me this age to die. I had a dream that God agreed for me to die. So, the thought of death has been hanging around my neck,” he indicated.

“If I am not careful and I die, the pastors and Ghanaians will take the credit for it and accuse me of being cursed or murdered. However, that is not true. It is only God who has the power to take a life.

“I didn’t want them to take the spotlight, which is why I mentioned it, but I am not receiving the response I hoped for.

“That’s why I feel I have to die. If I make it to 2024, I will make arrangements for those who will take care of the funeral and other necessary arrangements. So, I will organize everything that needs to be taken care of before I pass away,” he added.

He announced earlier in April 2023 that he wished his life on earth will come to an end in 2024. Now he says God has accepted to grant him his wish.