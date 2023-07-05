Juliet Ibrahim, Others Attend Essence Film Festival

Chris Attoh (2nd L ) and Juliet Ibrahim (3rd L) with others at the festival

Renowned actress Juliet Ibrahim is among several film stakeholders who attended this year’s edition of the Essence Film Festival.

The actress and producer played integral role at the festival including being on a panel.

The film festival is a part of the larger Essence Festival of Culture which has been celebrating African American culture in the United States for the past three decades.

This event has the largest per-day attendance of any festival in the US – boasting approximately 500,000 attendees over the 3 days that the event is hosted.

Juliet’s participation on the highly anticipated panel, “Clips & Conversations: Ghana’s Road to Global Expansion,” held tremendous significance for both the Ghanaian film industry and the diaspora at large.

The groundbreaking event which took place at the Essence Film Festival, on July 2 featured the inaugural Africa House, which showcased exceptional films, talent, and conversations centered around Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya.

The weekend-long event was produced and curated by Ghanaian American writer/producer Ama Larbi of Essence Studios.

A stellar lineup of esteemed actors, directors, and producers, including top celebrities from Ghana and Nollywood, united to explore avenues for advancing collaborative efforts toward global expansion.

The panel, expertly moderated by Vanessa Vanderpuye who is a British-Ghanaian model and actress, brought together industry luminaries: Esi Yamoah (producer), Juliet Ibrahim, Michael Djaba (producer/director), Chris Attoh (actor/director/producer), Angela White (producer), and Anwar Jamison (writer/director) to share their wealth of experience and insights.

These influential panelists delved into their journeys of producing remarkable projects in Ghana, while also highlighting strategies to propel the industry to greater global heights.

Juliet’s inclusion on the panel added a touch of inspiration and prestige, as she is not only an accomplished actor but also a global brand ambassador representing Ghana’s film industry.

Her impact as a Ghanaian actor reaches beyond geographical boundaries and personifies the essence of diversity, embracing her cultural heritage while connecting with diverse audiences through universal themes.