Nollywood Actor Felix Omokhodion Loses Wife

Popular Nollywood actor, Felix Ugo Omokhodion has lost his wife.

Announcing the unfortunate incident on his Instagram on Tuesday, Felix shared a series of pictures showing the beautiful moments they shared.

The actor wrote: “In the depths of my grief, I bid farewell to you my love, my best friend, my heart, my bride, my Guardian Angel, my partner and my everything.

“Your absence leaves an unfathomable void. Yet, I find solace knowing you now reside with angels in heaven.

“My heart can’t find the right words, but my soul does. Forever in my heart.”

The cause of her death was not announced according to the Dailypost.