God Will Save Us – Veep Declares

Dr. Bawumia washing his hands before proceeding for the Islamic intercession

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia yesterday expressed optimism about Ghana’s ability to weather the storm triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking during a Moslem breakfast prayer meeting at the Jubilee House yesterday, he expressed concern about the spread and debilitating effects of the virus, with Ghana already recording 16 confirmed cases.

“We have unwavering belief in the Almighty Allah that He has what it takes to save us and the world from this affliction,” he said, adding “as Allah himself says in the Holy Qur’an Chapter 6:17, ‘And if Allah should touch you with adversity, there is no remover of it except Him. And if He touches you with good, then He is over all things competent’.”

For this reason, Dr. Bawumia said “it is to Allah that we turn in this time of adversity. There is no other but Him.”

On the question of why they have had to resort to prayer, the Vice-President had this to say, “Indeed, the circumstances surrounding the revelation of one of the most important verses in the Quran, Surah al-Ikhlas, was when non-believers asked the Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) about God: “Describe your God to us.” In reply to them, the Prophet (S) recited this surah. This surah serves as the “identity card” of God.”

He expressed the President and government’s appreciation for the cooperation of the leadership of religious bodies towards the effort to protect the country and citizens from the deadly threat of COVID-19, insisting that “the decision to suspend services in churches and mosques was drastic, but a necessary measure to safeguard our health so that we can get back stronger and worship our Lord, in shaa Allah.”

Apart from that, he said the decision and the advice to restrict movements under the difficult situation were all well grounded in Islamic principles.

He explained that “even before the advent of science, our beloved Messenger of Allah, Muhammed, is quoted to have said in Hadith that: ‘if you hear of an outbreak of a plague in a land, do not enter it. But if the plague breaks out in a place while you are in it, do not leave that place’.”

“This profound statement made many centuries ago by the Prophet Muhammad is what our scientists and health professionals have advised us to do now in the midst of the outbreak of this global pandemic,” he emphasised.

Even though he said prayers and supplication to God were important to save Ghanaians and the world from the coronavirus, he insisted “it is essential we continue to strictly observe the preventive measures that have been announced to help keep everyone safe.”

Leading the prayers was the Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

Present were Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, Sheikh Armiyao Shaibu, Maulvi Bin Salih of the Ammadiya Muslim Mission, Sheikh Ibrahim Cudjoe Quaye and a host of others, including Islamic clerics drawn from the various sects and the various security agencies.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent