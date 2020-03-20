WASSCE Suspended Over COVID-19

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has put on hold the 2020 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The Council has also suspended the WASSCE 2020 timetable until further notice.

This follows the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ghana.

The country has so far confirmed 16 cases.

Head of Public Affairs WAEC, Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, in a statement said “this is in line with the protocols put in place by governments of WAEC member countries to prevent the spread of the virus”.

The statement said a new timetable for the conduct of the examination will be designed and made available to all stakeholders when the health situation improves.

According to an internal memo, the Council says the conduct of WASSCE 2020 has also been put on hold and will be reviewed when the pandemic is put under control.

Schools Shut Down

President Akufo-Addo, as part of efforts to avoid public gatherings and enhance social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus directed all schools to shut down effective Monday, March 16 until further notice.

“All Universities, Senior High Schools, and basic schools, i.e. public and private schools, will be closed Monday, 16th March, 2020, till further notice. The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communication, has been tasked to roll out distance learning programmes.

However, BECE and WASSCE candidates will be allowed to attend school to prepare for their examinations, but with prescribed social distancing protocols,” the president said said.