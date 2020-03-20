Ghana Bar Association Issues Guidelines Over Coronavirus

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has issued guidelines to its members as part of measures to decongest courts across to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement jointly signed by Anthony Forson, Yaw Acheampong Boafo, National President and Secretary of the GBA, the National Executives of the Association expressed concerns about the increasing number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country.

As a result, it said in view of the fact that there are presently cases that have already been scheduled before courts, lawyers may communicate with their colleagues in a matter if they are desirous of adjournments.

“Where a matter is pending in a court, even if part-heard, Counsel May agree on a date and inform the Registrar of the relevant court accordingly by correspondence. Lawyers may opt to take long adjournments within the term,” it stated.

It added that all cases pending before the courts must be adjourned to specific times on specific dates and lawyers must endeavour to appear only at the scheduled time.”

By Melvin Tarlue