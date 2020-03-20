Tamale Metro Assembly Constitutes COVID-19 Taskforce

The Tamale Metropolitan Assembly has constituted a seven member taskforce to ensure compliance of the public to the President’s directives aimed at containing coronavirus in Ghana.

The Assembly held an Emergency Meeting on 18th March, 2020 to deliberate on measures needed to protect the public from the virus, hence the decision to constitute a taskforce.

According to the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Iddrisu Musah Superior, the taskforce is needed to monitor the level of compliance by the public to the President’s directives to enable them fight the virus and to report back to presidency.

He reiterated that the President declared that, the public should not congregate at a particular place such as a Church, Mosque, Wedding, Funeral or any gathering with more than 25 people.

The MCE revealed that the taskforce together with himself will move round the town to inspect restaurants and other public places to ensure they are complying to the precautionary measures such as the use of sanitizers, water and soap to wash their hands.

He added that the taskforce will visit religious bodies in the Tamale Metropolis to ensure they adhere to the directives of the president.

Mr. Musah said the assembly will further work with the media to educate the public on the COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Assembly has also secured one ambulance out of the two ambulances given by the Akufo-Addo government to solely serve the purposes of COVID -19 cases.

sixteen persons; 8 from the Ghana Health Service and 8 from the Tamale Teaching Hospital have also been sent to Accra to be trained on how to handle COVID 19 cases.

This the MCE said when they return, they will be at the forefront handling COVID-19 issues and also give a stepdown training to more health professionals to handle the virus.

He cautioned the public to adhere to the president’s directives and other precautionary measures to prevent COVID 19 infection.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale