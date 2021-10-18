GOIL Hands Over Bus Terminal To Intercity STC

GOIL Boss opening the centre

GOIL Company Limited, GOIL, has handed over a GH¢1.7 million modern bus terminal in Cape Coast to facilitate convenient travel for Intercity STC passengers as part of the effort to improve operations in the western corridor.

The refurbished bus terminal is a GOIL facility being rented to STC.

The facility, located at Pedu, has an upgraded 2,000 metres square driveway, a modern washroom facility fitted with a 3,000 litre capacity water storage tank and about a 100 seating waiting area and has offices for parcel delivery and a convenient forecourt area for bus parking.

At a ceremony to hand over the facility, The Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of GOIL, Kwame Osei Prempeh said GOIL and STC have been close partners for decades, and the project was part of a B2B collaboration between two national entities committed to giving the people the best of service.

He touted the efficacy of GOIL products, adding that the company would continue to offer quality fuel and lubricants such as the SUPER XP RON 95 and DIESEL XP to the public and commended STC for sticking with GOIL over the years.

The Managing Director of Intercity STC Limited, Nana Akomea, expressed gratitude to GOIL for the collaboration, adding that the new bus terminal would help increase revenue of Intercity STC Limited.

He said the outbreak of COVID-19 forced them to close down its operation to some neighbouring countries which had been the profitable routes, and said things were bouncing back.

He noted the opening of the terminal was timely as it would give travellers the signal to use safer means of transport which STC provides.

The Omanhene of Ogua Traditional Area, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, lauded the two state entities, GOIL Company Limited, GOIL, and Intercity STC Limited for their collaboration to establish a modern bus terminal in Cape coast.