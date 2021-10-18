Owusu Nyarko Made ACCWS Fellow

Richard Owusu Nyarko

A registered/licensed Senior Health Care practitioner, Richard Owusu Nyarko, has become a fellow of the American College of Clinical Wound Specialists (ACCWS).

He is the first Ghanaian to become a fellow of the ACCWS, and thus joins a network of certified wound care providers from various medical disciplines globally.

ACCWS is an advocacy group working on wound care education and support of credentialled wound care providers of all disciplines.

Members of the ACCWS strive to improve the public’s health by practising and encouraging evidence-based wound care management to promote healing.

Mr. Nyarko is also a diplomate member of the American Professional Wound Care Association (APWCA), a worldwide leader in clinician advocacy and education for the prevention and treatment of acute and chronic wounds since 2001.

He is currently a PhD student and holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc.) degree, a Master in Health Care Management (MHCM) and Master of Business Administration (MBA).

The ACCWS over the years has awarded fellow status to those who successfully complete the certification examination of the American Board of Wound Management (ABWM) – formerly the American Academy of Wound Management.

However, recently the college’s board of directors, in response to demands by certified wound care professionals, expanded the eligibility of those who hold certification from agencies that adhere to the rigorous accreditation standards of the US National Commission of Certifying Agencies (NCCA).

This association provides a forum for healthcare providers, while promoting excellence in wound healing and patient advocacy, and membership is open to physicians and allied medical specialists who are involved in treating patients with non-healing or complex wounds.