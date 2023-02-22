Gold Fields Builds Girls’ Dorm

Prof. Kauffman speaking to the students (INSET): The new girls dormitory

Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann of the Department of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Ghana has advised female students to dream big and aspire for greatness irrespective of their family background.

The quiz mistress of the National Maths and Science Quiz also advised the students to work hard by studying well and not indulging in social vices adding “I will not be where I am today without education”.

Professor Kaufmann gave the advice when she addressed students of Huni Valley Senior High School (SHS) in the Western Region during the official handing over of a girls’ dormitory to the school.

The Huni Valley SHS Girls’ dormitory, which is a 360-bed facility and has apartments for teachers, was funded by the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation.

The project will help tackle the accommodation deficit for girls in the school and reduce the number of female students residing off-campus.

The gold mining company invested about US$980,000 in the project.

Professor Kaufmann also appealed to parents to make time for their children especially the girls to enable them become responsible in future.

Executive Vice President and Head of Gold Fields West Africa, Joshua Mortoti, indicated that in 2019, the Foundation approved the construction of the 360 bed-capacity girls’ dormitory with four 2-bedroom apartments for teachers.

He disclosed that 65 per cent of the student population at this school is female. 371 of them reside in off-campus hostels and homes whilst the remaining 656 are boarders on campus.

“We believe this new facility will help to significantly improve the level of education,” he said.

He revealed that for the past two years, the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation has invested in supporting a team of 10 students from Huni Valley SHS to prepare for the National Science and Maths Quiz.

Nana Kwabena Amponsah IV, Divisional Chief of Bosomtwi in the area thanked the Board of Trustees of Gold Fields foundation for the initiative and called on other organizations to emulate.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Huni Valley