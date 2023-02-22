COCOBOD Gifts Stakeholders Chocolates

Dr. Eric Fordjour and Dep. Dir., Cocoa Clinic presenting chocolate

to a patient at the Cocoa Clinic

Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), in collaboration with some agencies have distributed varieties of chocolate products to some stakeholders and individuals in the cocoa value chain as part of activities to climax the 2023 National chocolate week.

First to receive the bars of chocolates were cocoa Farmer cooperatives in various cocoa- growing regions such as the Eastern, Central, Western regions among others from COCOBOD in collaboration with World Cocoa Foundation.

Executive Director for the Cocoa Health and Extension Division (CHED), Rev. Edwin Afari, encouraged the farmers to consume cocoa-based products and join the campaign for local consumption, aimed at boosting the country’s cocoa sector.

He also commended cocoa farmers for adhering to good cocoa farming practices that has helped maintain the country’s premium quality on the international market

”Ghana still maintains the premium quality standard because of the good practices you adhere to, please continue with it,” he added.

Country Director for World Cocoa Foundation (WCF), Dr. Betty Annan, highlighted the need for Cocoa Farmers in the country to appreciate and consume the final product of their hard work especially at a time when the country celebrates chocolate week.

The team also visited some selected public schools in the region where they shared chocolate and a variety of cocoa-based products with the pupils and their teachers.

Cocoa clinic in Accra also benefited from COCOBOD’s gesture. Deputy Director of Health at the Cocoa Clinic, Dr. Eric Fordjuor, said as an institution that seeks to support the welfare of people there was the need for patients to benefits from COCOBOD and not to be left out at a time when the country was encouraging people to eat chocolate.

Senior Public Affairs Officer at COCOBOD, David Asare Oduro, said the welfare of citizens is of topmost priority to management, hence the need to encourage cocoa consumption, to ensure every household enjoys the health benefits

COCOBOD, in partnership with Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) further distributed a bar of 100 grams of chocolates to over one thousand passengers at the Kotoka International Airport.

A similar exercise was also held at the domestic terminal, where over three hundred passengers arriving aboard domestic carriers were also treated to chocolate bars upon arrival.

According to COCOBOD, the donations including ‘Airport Activation’ formed part of a drive to ensure increased consumption of cocoa-based products on National Chocolate Day and to help the public develop a taste for cocoa-based products as well as promote the health and nutritional benefits of cocoa consumption.