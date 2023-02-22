International Funds Alone Can not Solve Ghana Problems – Annoh-Dompreh

Frank Annoh-Dompreh

Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has revealed that Ghana needs to take its destiny into its own hands to develop the country since the support African countries receive from the International Monetary Fund in their economic recovery programmes is wilfully inadequate.

According to the MP who is a Member of the Pan African Parliament, such funds are not significant enough as compared to the support European countries receive from them.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on the amendment to be effected to the standing orders regulating the affairs of the Pan-Africa Parliament, he argued by saying that “if you look at the economic trajectory that Greece as a country went through in their economic recovery and the support that the IMF and the Bretton Woods Institutions gave them is significantly different from how Africa is being treated, so we have to take our destiny in our own hands”.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh explained that “Recently we are talking about energy transition, experts have said that close to 70% of the raw materials needed in the production of the variables for an energy transition that’s solar and all the solar batteries, 60% of the raw materials are deposited in Africa then we need to leverage on that”.

The Nsawam/Adoagyiri MP added that African countries have all the mineral deposits but there is no value addition, rather to ship the minerals to other countries in droves leaving African countries poor.

“Look at what is happening in Congo, Congo is good as the richest country in the world and yet that is why we have more conflict, how come all the African countries that are very rich in raw materials have more conflicts in these areas than the others”.

Frank Annor-Dompreh further called on both sides of the political divides in Parliament to come together to reinvent the wheel in pursuance of the existing temperate thus ‘Agenda 2063’ to turn the fortunes of the country.

Additionally, he said with unity of purpose and without departing significantly from the ‘Agenda 2063’, Ghana will be able to make meaning and the country will be a better place for all.

-BY Daniel Bampoe