Gov’t To Adopt Polo’s Football Plan

Government has decided to take a critical look at the 5-year football development plan by Ghanaian soccer legend, Mohammed Polo.

This was when Polo called on him at the Jubilee House (presidency) Tuesday evening to officially present a copy of his biography entitled “Polo the Magnificent: The Story of the Dribbling Magician” and a copy of his five-year development plan for youth football in Ghana to him.

“I am always encouraged by citizens of this country who continue to show an interest in the development of our country in their areas of specialty even long after they are active in the area”, he said in praise of the veteran footballer.

He, therefore, told Polo, “it’s a real love of country that you demonstrate in doing that and I find it very commendable and highly appreciated. It is an example you are setting for the future generation of people that long after you have stopped playing, you can continue to have an interest and an impact on the development of the sports.”

In respect of the proposed 5-year year youth football development plan, the President had this to say “I am very confident that the great days of Ghanaian football will be back. What you [Mohammed Polo] are offering us here is an opportunity to work together to make that happen.”

Mohammed Polo expressed gratitude to the President for the opportunity to meet him, describing it as divine.

He indicated that his five-year development plan called “Agoro”, has carefully been put together, and if adopted for implementation will go a long way to help develop young football talents across the country.

The biography was authored by Nii Odai Anidaso Laryea.

It is made up of eleven chapters with a forward written by veteran sports stutter, Ken Bediako.

The 105-page book tells the story of Mohammed Polo interspersed with pictures of his life as a footballer.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent