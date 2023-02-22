Mahama Picks Form To Contest President…Duffour Picks Thursday

John Mahama

A former Rector of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Professor Joshua Alabi has picked nomination forms for the contest of the flagbearership election of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on behalf of former President John Dramani Mahama.

Prof Alabi picked the forms at the NDC headquarters in Accra on Wednesday, February 22 to enable him to contest in the internal elections in May 2023.

Picking the forms, he said “We are here to pick up the forms for his HE John Dramani Mahama. As you are aware we are in very difficult times in this country, the economy is in shambles, people are suffering and the summary here is that people are crying for the NDC to come back.

“The NDC has gone through all its structures, and elections, it is time to come for the flagbearer to deliver the 2024 elections.”

He stressed that “Ghanaians are asking for a well-experienced leader, leadership counts. If leadership counts then experience is the key, one who has done it before and one who is very humble, one who loves the people and one who believes in people-centered policies…Fortunately for us in the NDC, as a country, we have somebody like that.

“We are here to pick his form and to work for him and work for the NDC and work for the people of Ghana.

“On January 2025 NDC will be forming the new government under the leadership of HE John Dramani Mahama,” Alabi, a former contestant for the flagbearer post said of Mahama.

Also, the Chairman of the Internal Elections Committee of the NDC, Kakra Essamuah has disclosed that former Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffuor is also expected to pick his nomination forms to contest in the flagbearer elections of the NDC on Thursday.

Already, one Ernest Kwaku Kobeah has picked the nomination forms to enable him to contest for the flagbearer position of the NDC.

He picked up his forms on Wednesday, February 22 in Accra.

He expressed confidence of a victory.

Asked what victory margin he is expecting, he told journalists that ”I don’t have a comment on that…”

“I am here to stand and build the new Ghana, I am not here for the future, I am here for now,” he further responded to a question of whether he is only making his presence in the NDC felt by picking up the forms.

On the itinerary for Thursday, February 23, Kakra Essamuah said Dr Duffuor is billed to be the first to pick the forms follow by Kojo Bonsu former Kumasi Mayor.

Speaking on a media outlet in Accra, Mr Essamuah said ”I don’t know him [Ernest Kobeah], yes it is a surprise but the party is a very large, vibrant national party and we expect more surprises, why not?

“Being the leader of this country is a very distinguished position and I think that there are many people who are fertile and better than what we have experienced in the past six years. So we expect them to come along, if they satisfy our conditions, they satisfy the provisions under the 1992 Constitution, why not, they will participate in our primary slated for 13 May 2023. If by the Grace of God any one of them is able to win we shall present that person in the general elections,” he said on the mid day news on TV3 Wednesday, February 22.

“Tomorrow morning Dr Kwabena Duffuor will come and pick his forms and then Kojo Bonsu later in the afternoon. Anybody who thinks he is qualified can come forward,” he added.

Mr Mahama made his intentions to contest known to the Minority caucus at a meeting in his office in Accra on Tuesday, February 21.

The NDC announced that all was set for the opening of nominations for the election of its Presidential candidate and Parliamentary Candidates for the 2024 General Elections.

As such, effective, midnight Wednesday 22nd February 2023, Nomination Forms for Parliamentary Candidates will be accessible to all persons for purchase on the official website of the party; www.ghanandc.com, the main opposition party said in a statement on Tuesday, February 21.

The statement said nomination forms for Presidential aspirants can be obtained from the Office of the General Secretary at the Party’s Headquarters at Adabraka, Accra effective today Wednesday, February 22.

The Functional Executive Committee of the party has however put the opening of nominations for parliamentary primaries in some constituencies on hold.

By Vincent Kubi