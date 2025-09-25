Gold Fields Donates 40,000 Litre Water Project

Gold Fields officials handing over the water project

As part of the celebration of World Clean-Up Day, the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation has constructed and handed over a 40,000-litre Small Town Water Supply System to the people of Huniso in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality of the Western Region.

The facility, built at a cost of $31,112.24, will ensure reliable and safe access to potable water for households, schools, and public institutions in the community.

The project will also help to reduce disease transmission, enhance hygiene practices, and improve overall community welfare.

Aside the water project, there was also a massive community-wide clean-up exercise to mark the day. During the exercise, all types of waste, including textile waste, were cleared.

The public was also educated on strategies to reuse and recycle waste, as well as other health issues related to improper waste management.

Project Manager – Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, Sandra Deladem Woanyah, said aligning the timing of the handing over of the water project with World Clean-Up Day, indicated the interconnection between a clean environment, clean water, and good health.

“I believe the Foundation is reaffirming its unwavering commitment to sustainable community development by marking World Clean-Up Day at Huniso,” she added.

She said through the initiative, the Foundation is fulfilling its mission of transforming lives beyond mining operations by investing in health, infrastructure, education, and environmental stewardship.

Ms. Woanyah noted that the theme for the Day, “Strive for Five”, is focusing on mobilising 5 per cent of the global population to participate, alongside a targeted awareness campaign on textile and fashion waste.

“The theme is underscoring the urgency of addressing rising textile waste and encouraging sustainable practices in fashion,” she indicated.

Environmental Officer for the Prestea Huni Valley Municipal Assembly, Kwabena Dramani, said sanitation is a way of life, and warned that anyone who violates the rules of managing waste shall be punished severely to serve as a deterrent.

The Chief of Huniso, Nana Nvidah, highlighted the benefits of the water facility and emphasised the relevance of the residents coming together to reduce waste in the community.

Physician Assistant at the Samahu Health Centre, Isaac Asante, sensitised the residents on typhoid fever and how environmental pollution can negatively impact their health.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi