Gas Explosion Injures 4 At Adum

The accident scene being cordoned off

A devastating gas explosion opposite the Sanbra Hotel at Adum in the Kumasi Metropolis has left four persons battling for their lives. The incident, which occurred at about 5:50 a.m. on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, sent shockwaves through the bustling business hub.

The victims, a food vendor and her three workers, were reportedly preparing meals for sale when the explosion ripped through their shed. Eyewitnesses recounted hearing a deafening blast that drew dozens of residents and traders to the scene.

“I heard a loud sound like a bomb and rushed out. When I got there, I saw the woman and her workers lying on the ground with severe burns,” one witness narrated. “They usually prepare and sell jollof rice in the mornings, but unfortunately, today, things turned tragic.”

The injured persons were quickly rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), where medical staff are said to be battling to stabilise their condition. Hospital authorities have confirmed that the victims are in critical state but receiving intensive care.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded promptly to distress calls from residents, moving in swiftly to secure the area and prevent further escalation. Fire officers also assisted in evacuating the victims to safety.

“We cannot immediately confirm what triggered the blast,” a GNFS officer at the scene stated. “Investigations have commenced, and our technical team is working to establish the exact cause. For now, we urge the public to exercise caution when handling gas cylinders, especially in confined or densely populated areas.”

The explosion disrupted early morning business activities in the area, with shops and food joints temporarily closing as a precautionary measure. Residents expressed concern about the increasing number of gas-related accidents in Kumasi, calling on authorities to intensify public education on safe gas usage as well as enforce safety regulations at food joints and roadside kitchens.

Local traders who witnessed the incident described the aftermath as “heartbreaking,” as the victims were well-known in the community. Some lamented the risks small-scale food vendors face while trying to make a living under unsafe conditions.

Meanwhile, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has indicated its readiness to collaborate with the GNFS and other regulatory agencies to ensure strict adherence to safety protocols by food vendors operating within the central business district.

The explosion adds to a series of gas-related accidents recorded in the Ashanti Region in recent years, raising concerns over safety compliance and public awareness. Authorities are expected to release a preliminary report in the coming days as investigations continue.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi