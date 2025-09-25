Stop The Silent Killer: Breaking Myths To Prevent Sudden Deaths From High Blood Pressure

The writer

Every week in Ghana, a life is cut short, sometimes in the middle of traffic, sometimes at a desk, sometimes in the quiet of sleep. A father doesn’t come home. A sister doesn’t wake up. A colleague slumps at work and never gets back up. Families are left asking why and you will hear statements like what happened? Was he sick? I just saw him, he has not shown signs of ailment, what a shock and so on.

Behind many of these sudden tragedies is a quiet, invisible force: high blood pressure, or hypertension. It doesn’t scream for attention. It doesn’t always show symptoms. But it tightens its grip silently on hearts, on brains, on lives.

This isn’t just a medical issue. It’s a human one, it’s about behaviour, it’s about ignorance, it’s about lifestyle. It’s the grandmother who never got her blood pressure checked because she felt “fine.” It’s the taxi driver, the statistician, the nurse who ignored his pounding headaches, thinking it was just stress. It’s the young lady who was so vibrant at church and no one suspected she could fall and die. Because it shows no symptoms.

The Alarming Numbers We Cannot Ignore

The Ghana’s 2023 STEPS Survey on Non-Communicable Diseases conducted by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Ghana Health Service (GHS) and Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has revealed findings that should push for action. According to the report, 21.7 percent of adults aged 18 to 69 in Ghana are living with high blood pressure. Even more alarming is that 51.1 percent of those with hypertension are not aware of their condition.

This means that more than half of the people with dangerously high blood pressure are walking around without knowing it until tragedy strikes. That is the real danger of this silent killer. Literature has shown that hypertension is preventable and manageable. But only if we treat it like the threat, it is. That means regular checkups; that means understanding the risks and that means talking about it openly, urgently, and with compassion.

The Deadly Power of Myths

Why are so many Ghanaians untested or untreated? Is it out of ignorance, or the pervasive myths about hypertension and its treatment?

Some believe blood pressure medicine “weakens the body” or “shortens life.”

Some believe blood pressure medicine “weakens the penis and kills sexual drive”

Others think once you start taking medication, you are “dependent for life.”

Many say, “I feel fine, so I must be fine.”

These beliefs are not only false, but they are also deadly. The truth, according to the World Health Organization, is that effective treatment can reduce the risk of stroke by up to 40 percent and heart attack by 25 percent. Avoiding treatment does not prevent dependence rather, it accelerates death.

As Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, former Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, has noted, “Hypertension is preventable and treatable, but our biggest battle is misinformation and late detection.”

A National Conversation We Must Have

This is not just a health issue, it is a national emergency. Sudden deaths rob families of breadwinners, communities of leaders, and the country of its productivity. In every obituary notice caused by hypertension, there is a story of loss that could have been prevented with a simple blood pressure check and treatment.

Behind every life saved is a moment of awareness, a decision to act, therefore, the media must rise to the challenge. Radio and television programmes should dedicate regular airtime to demystify hypertension. Newspapers should carry survivor stories, expert interviews, and practical lifestyle advice. Social media influencers should spread awareness in local languages, reaching young people who assume they are safe.

Public health experts also have a responsibility. Screening must move beyond hospitals into churches, mosques, markets, schools, and workplaces. People should not have to wait for illness to know their BP status.

What We Can Do Together

To stop the silent killer, we need a collective response:

Check your blood pressure regularly, even if you feel healthy.

regularly, even if you feel healthy. Follow medical advice faithfully if diagnosed because treatment saves lives.

faithfully if diagnosed because treatment saves lives. For healthy lifestyle, eat less salt, reduce alcohol, reduce starchy, fat and oil intake, avoid smoking, and exercise at least 30 minutes daily.

eat less salt, reduce alcohol, reduce starchy, fat and oil intake, avoid smoking, and exercise at least 30 minutes daily. Encourage one another talk about blood pressure in families, communities, and workplaces.

talk about blood pressure in families, communities, and workplaces.

Conclusion: Silence Is Killing Us

What kills is not just the disease, but the silence, fear, and myths that surround it. The STEPS 2023 report has sounded the alarm: nearly one in five Ghanaian adults has high blood pressure, and more than half don’t even know it.

This is the time for bold conversation, public education, and decisive action. The media, health professionals, policymakers, and ordinary citizens must join forces to expose the myths, spread the facts, and save lives. Let’s not wait for another headline. Let’s make blood pressure a national conversation before it becomes a personal tragedy. With awareness, treatment, and collective will, Ghana can stop the silence and stop the sudden deaths from the silent killer.

By Ansah Moses Teye-Akam – Senior Statistician, Sociologist/Scientific Research Organisational Expert