Gold Fields Re-Launches Oil Palm Project

Some of the beneficiary farmers

About 157 oil palm farmers in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality of the Western Region have been supported with some inputs to help increase yield.

Some of the inputs given to the farmers include fertilizers, weedicides, pesticides, knapsack sprayers, wellington boots, and overall.

The farmers have also been supplied with 23,005 high-yield ‘Tlenera seedlings for cultivation.

The total cost of inputs and training organized for the farmers is estimated at GH¢822,000.00.

This was revealed during the re-launch of an Oil Palm project by Gold Fields Ghana Limited through its Gold Fields Ghana Foundation at Abekoase in the municipality.

Some of the inputs given to the farmers

The project, dubbed “Grow oil palm, secure your future” is to create jobs for the people in the company’s catchment communities as well as support the local economy to grow.

Mr. Robert Siaw, Regional Sustainability Manager, Gold Fields

West Africa Operations noted that the Foundation with its avowed commitment to help sustain livelihood in host communities accepted to introduce the Oil Palm Project.

He said initially, few farmers were committed to the programme and benefitted from the multiple value of the oil palm trees and ready income when they sold their produce to the oil processing entities in Tarkwa and its environs.

He mentioned it was a call from community members particularly, farmers on Gold Fields to re-introduce the oil palm project.

“This is probably after they had witnessed the benefits the initial farmers enjoyed”.

He revealed that as part of the Foundation’s contributions to agriculture and food security in host communities, the company has also invested in livestock and crop production.

“In recent times we have supported over 300 farmers in vegetable production”, he added.

Albert Bonney, Director of Agriculture in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality urged the beneficiary farmers to adhere to all the directives given to ensure they increased yield.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Tarkwa