Education Minister Picks Eric Nkansah New GES Director General

Dr. Eric Nkansah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Dr. Eric Nkansah as the new Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

His appointment takes immediate effect pending the advice of the Governing Council of the GES and the Public Services Commission.

A later dated Wednesday, October 19, 2022 from the presidency signed by Nana Bedjatuo Asante, Secretary to the President stated that , “pursuant to Section 19 (1), (2), (a) of the Pre-Tertiary Education Act, 2020 (Act 1049), I am pleased to inform you that, the President has appointed you to act as the the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service”.

He has 14 days to either accept the appointment or reject, per the letter from the Presidency said.

Dr. Nkansah appointment comes barely a day after Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa had his appointment revoked in a letter dated Monday, October 17, 2022.

Dr Nkansah until his appointment was the special assistant to the minister.

The minister according to sources had earlier contacted a professor of education at the University of Cape Coast for the job but he turned it down.

Prof Opoku-Amankwa having been appointed in April 2017, specific reference was made to his secondment in January 2021 from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The contract was extended again in June 2021, but this extension according to the letter from the Presidency was in “contravention of the Human Resource Policy Frame and Manual of the Public Services Commission, as it purports to extend your secondment beyond the 3-year maximum limit.”

Dr. Nkansah is Technical Advisor/Director in charge of Tertiary Education at the Ministry of Education.

He has been seconded to the Ministry of Education by Kumasi Technical University, where he served as Senior Lecturer at the Department of Banking Technology and Finance.

He joined Kumasi Technical University in September 2012 (then Kumasi Polytechnic) and contributed heavily in teaching, research, programme development and community service to the development of the university.

The GES boss also worked as the Executive Director of Career Spring Institute, a private consulting firm licensed to provide training for members and potential members of local and international professional programmes and specialised training for small, medium, and large corporations. Within seven years of my leadership, the firm has seen exponential growth in all departments and, ultimately, its balance sheet.

Before joining the University and Career Spring Institute, he was the Sales Manager of the Krofrom Branch of Barclays Bank of Ghana (now Absa), among others.

By Vincent Kubi