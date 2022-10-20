11 Illegal Miners Trapped In Ashanti Gold Site Rescued

Some eleven illegal miners popularly known as Galamseyers who got trapped inside one of the pits belonging to Anglogold Ashanti’s Obuasi mine in the Ashanti region have been rescued.

The illegal miners were trapped in the Cote D’or Pit of AGA for about five days.

Confirming the rescue mission, the Assembly Member for the Anwiam-Ahansony3wodeElectoral Area, Vincent Donkor, told GBC News that, all the 11 had entered the pit to prospect for gold.

He however stated that they could not escape for fear of being arrested or assaulted by the security personnel deployed by AGA to protect the Pit.

The miners, having ran out of food and water which were essential for their survival after the fifth day, sent signals to their relatives to seek help for them.

This is what caused the relatives to report to the Assembly Member on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, whose follow-up to the AGA and Police resulted in the rescue of the miners at about 2pm on Wednesday, October 19.

Mr Donkor said they were all men and returned from the underground in good health, commending the local Police for the role they played in the rescue operations.

By Vincent Kubi