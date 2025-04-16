Gold Fields Trains 44 In Employable Skills

A participant (right) receiving his certificate

Gold Fields Ghana Foundation has trained 44 selected mechanics living in its catchment areas under the Water and Sanitation (WATSAN) project, in some additional employable skills.

The 44 WATSAN members were selected from the Gold Fields’ host communities in Tarkwa and the Damang mine.

The three-day training programme was organised in collaboration with the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA) in Takoradi.

The programme focused on the maintenance and installation of water pump systems, with the aim of improving access to clean and reliable water supply in the host communities.

The primary objective of the training was to equip participants with the technical expertise required to maintain water infrastructure, thereby contributing to the long-term sustainability of water systems installed by the Foundation.

The training modules covered key areas including basic hydraulics and principles of water flow, installation and maintenance of water pumps, water treatment and water quality management and sustainability.

Project Coordinator – Water and Sanitation, Health and Enterprise Development of the foundation Ayishetu Mohammed, said by enhancing local capacity, the initiative is expected to reduce reliance on external technicians, resulting in both cost and time savings.

She reaffirmed the Foundation’s commitment to investing in capacity-building initiatives that strengthen local skills, promote employment opportunities, and enhance the overall well-being of its host communities.

After completion, all the participants were given certificates of participation and WATSAN handbook.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi