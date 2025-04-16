90,000 Apply For One Million Coders Programme

President John Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has expressed excitement in the record of 90,000 applicants for the One Million Coders Programme, within 48 hours of opening applications.

According to him, the turn out demonstrates the need and the demand for digital skills among the Ghanaian youth and the world.

“This overwhelming response highlights the hunger for opportunity and the importance of this initiative,” he said.

Speaking at the official launch of the programme in Accra, President Mahama stated that the programme will be localized , as well as made available nationwide with the inclusion of vulnerable groups, such as people with disabilities, which is a commitment to bridge inequality and promote regional inclusivity.

“The first cohort of 560 trainees launching today in Accra, Kumasi, Sunyani, and Bolgatanga reflects our commitment to gender balance and regional inclusivity, this decentralised approach ensures that no matter where you live, in the city or in a remote village, you will have access to the One Million Coders Programme,” he noted.

President Mahama further outlined plans to expand the programme adding that, community training centres will be established across all districts, municipalities, and metropolitan areas.

He again called on the youth to seize the opportunity of the initiative, which aims to equip one million Ghanaians with coding and digital skills.

“To the youth of Ghana, I say this programme is for you. Take it and own it,” he said.

He urged the youth to use the opportunity as a bridge between their dreams and the digital age in order to meet global relevance.

“Let this be your launchpad into innovation, entrepreneurship and global relevance. Let this be the bridge between your dreams and the opportunities of the digital age,” he stated.

By Florence Asamoah Adom