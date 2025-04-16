African Legends To Assist With African Schools Championship Draw

EXCITEMENT IS building as Ghana prepares to host the CAF African Schools Football Championship Continental Finals from 23–26 April 2025 in Accra. Ahead of the competition, CAF has confirmed that Ghanaian legend Asamoah Gyan and Côte d’Ivoire’s Clementine Toure will assist with the official draw on Monday, 21 April.

The two legends will be joined by other African greats, including Abedi Pele and Adjoa Bayor (Ghana), Robert Kidiaba (DR Congo), and Amanda Dlamini (South Africa), who will support the participating teams throughout the tournament.

Now in its third edition, the CAF African Schools Football Championship is Africa’s largest football competition for school-aged players, featuring boys’ and girls’ teams under 15 from eight regions across the continent.

Host nation Ghana will be joined by countries including Morocco, South Africa, DR Congo, Uganda, and Tanzania — the reigning Boys’ champions. South Africa, who lifted the Girls’ title last year in Tanzania, return as defending champions.

In addition to the action on the pitch, CAF will run a series of capacity building programmes during the four-day event, designed to empower young African leaders with skills both in sport and beyond.

The winners of the Boys’ and Girls’ tournaments will each receive $300,000 in prize money, with $200,000 and $150,000 awarded to the second- and third-placed teams respectively.

These funds are to be used for development projects within participating schools, as part of the broader vision supported by the Motsepe Foundation’s $10 million contribution to youth football.

BY Wletsu Ransford