Swedru All Blacks Extend Lead In Zone Two, Rospak Fall To Surprise Defeat

SWEDRU ALL Blacks solidified their position at the top of the Zone Two table with a commanding 3-1 victory over Asekem FC at the Swedru Sports Stadium. Star striker Rudolf Mensah delivered a standout performance, netting a hat-trick to increase his season tally to an impressive 22 goals in 23 games.

Mensah found the net in the 17th, 51st, and 88th minutes, while Kwadwo Antwi scored a lone consolation goal for Asekem in the 58th minute. The win puts All Blacks four points clear at the summit with 54 points after 23 matches.

Title challengers Sekondi Rospak FC suffered a setback in their campaign after falling 1-0 to New Edubiase United at the Len Clay Stadium. Abdallah Suleman’s decisive goal handed Edubiase a surprise win and left Rospak on 50 points, still holding second place.

Elsewhere, Pac Academy’s title hopes took another hit as they were held to a 1-1 draw by bottom-placed UCC Youngsters at the Mohammed Kamil Arena. Emmanuel Addy gave Pac an early advantage in the 8th minute, but Charles Oppong equalised shortly after the break in the 51st minute, earning a valuable point for the struggling visitors.

The latest results further tighten the race for promotion, with only a handful of matches left in the Division One League season.

BY Wletsu Ransford