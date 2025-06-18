Gold Stars To Face Kotoko In 2025 Champion Of Champions Clash On August 31

GHANA PREMIER League champions Gold Stars will take on FA Cup winner Asante Kotoko in the 2025 Champion of Champions match on Sunday, August 31, officially ushering in the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

The match, held in accordance with Article 9 of the Premier League Regulations, is set to determine early bragging rights and the first silverware of the season.

Gold Stars earned their place after a historic campaign that saw them lift their first-ever top-flight title. Kotoko, meanwhile, added to their rich legacy by clinching the MTN FA Cup, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown between two of the country’s in-form sides.

The Champion of Champions match traditionally signals the beginning of the domestic football calendar, offering fans a thrilling taste of what is to come.

In last year’s edition, FC Samartex 1996 edged Nsoatreman FC 1-0 at the TnA Stadium in Tarkwa to claim the 2024 trophy.

This year’s encounter promises to build on that momentum, setting the tone for what is expected to be another competitive and entertaining season in Ghanaian football.

BY Wletsu Ransford