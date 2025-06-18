GBA Repatriates Body of Late Nigerian Boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju

Casket carrying the late Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju

THE GHANA Boxing Authority (GBA) has confirmed the successful repatriation of the body of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju, who passed away in Ghana in March 2025.

The body were airlifted from the Kotoka International Airport on Monday, June 17, to Lagos, Nigeria, with a brief layover in Lomé, Togo. The GBA expressed deep appreciation to the Ghanaian public, the boxing community, media practitioners, and journalists for their continued support in the aftermath of the tragedy.

In anticipation of the final rites in Nigeria, the GBA dispatched two key representatives—GBA board member Gideon Hassen Appiah and Fit Square Boxing Gym head coach Lateykwei Lartey—to Lagos ahead of the body’s arrival at Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

GBA President Abraham Kotei Neequaye revealed that a total of $3,000 has been handed over to the GBA’s Nigerian delegation for presentation to the family of the late boxer.

The sum includes a $1,500 purse donated by Gordon Frimpong, CEO of Osibor Boxing Management, and an additional $1,500 contribution from the GBA.

The funds will be presented to the President of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBBofC) as part of Ghana’s tribute to the late pugilist.

The GBA reaffirmed its dedication to preserving strong relations with its Nigerian counterparts and ensuring that Olanrewaju’s memory is honoured with respect and dignity.

BY Wletsu Ransford