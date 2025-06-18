GFA Unveils 2025/26 Football Calendar Ahead Of Busy Season

Kurt Okraku

THE GHANA Football Association (GFA) has officially approved the 2025/26 Omnibus Competitions Calendar following its Executive Council meeting on June 9, 2025. This decision, backed by a detailed presentation from the General Secretary, sets the stage for a full year of football activity, with the season scheduled to run from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026.

The calendar has been structured to align with the GFA’s statutory and financial year while accounting for the 23rd FIFA World Cup, which kicks off on June 11, 2026. As a result, all elite domestic competitions will conclude before the global tournament begins.

Ghana’s top leagues, including the Premier League, Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League, and Division One League, will maintain Sunday matchdays. The MTN FA Cup will feature mostly weekend matches, with select midweek games in the early rounds. Women’s FA Cup matches will also remain weekend fixtures.

Digital football makes a return with the eTrophy eFootball competition, and both the Beach Soccer and Futsal Premier Leagues will continue as part of the season’s offerings.

On the regional front, leagues such as Division Two, Division Three, and the Colts competitions are expected to begin by October 1 and finish by May 31.

A major expansion of the Girls Colts League (U15 and U17) will take place nationwide, supported by FIFA and the Ten Regional Football Associations.

The GFA also plans off-season youth tournaments and has announced early timelines, including the player registration window and its 31st Annual Congress, aimed at improving season readiness for all stakeholders.

BY Wletsu Ransford