Antonio Returns To Action Following Serious Car Crash

Michail Antonio

MICHAIL ANTONIO came on as a substitute for Jamaica in the Gold Cup in his first appearance since a serious car crash in December.

The forward has not yet returned for club West Ham but came on in the 85th minute in Jamaica’s 1-0 group stage defeat by Guatemala in California.

Antonio, 35, skidded off the road in his Ferrari and struck a tree in Epping Forest just over six months ago.

He suffered a badly broken leg, the crash shattering his “femur bone in four different places”, and required surgery and a three-week stay in hospital.

Antonio’s contract with the Hammers ran out on 30 June but the club have yet to make a decision on his future there.

West Ham have said his “unique situation” means no formal decision will be made until the time is “right and appropriate”, as supporting Antonio through his recovery period was their “absolute priority”.

Antonio joined the Hammers from Nottingham Forest in 2015 and is the club’s all-time leading Premier League scorer with 68 goals from 268 games.