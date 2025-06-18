NLC Summons CLOGSAG, Births & Deaths Registry Over Ongoing Strike

THE NATIONAL Labour Commission (NLC) has summoned the leadership of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG), along with the acting Registrar of the Births and Deaths Registry, to appear before the Commission on Thursday, June 19th, 2025.

The meeting aims to address and resolve any outstanding disputes between the two parties.

In a summons letter issued by the commission’s Ag. Executive Secretary Prof. Dr. Bernice A. Welbeck revealed that the summons is in reaction to the publication made by CLOGSAG on “My Joy Online” dated 16th June, 2025 which directed the union’s staff of the Births and Deaths Registry to embark on a stay-at-home strike effective 17th June, 2025-over an alleged misconduct by the Acting Registrar of the Registry.

“The National Labour Commission, in exercise of its powers under section 139 of the Labour Act (2003), Act 651, is writing to summon the parties to appear before the Commission on Thursday, 19th June, 2025, at 2:00 pm for a hearing of the issues in dispute. With this intervention, the Union is advised to stay on any and/or all ongoing action(s) and appear as scheduled.”

“Meanwhile, the Respondent, i.e., Acting Registrar, Births and Deaths Registry, is directed to respond to the issues in dispute formally addressed to the Commission before the close of the day on Wednesday, 18th June, 2025. Parties are to take note accordingly,” part of the statement read.

