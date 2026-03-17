GoldBod, GGSA To Investigate Blocked-Out Mineralised Areas

Sammy Gyamfi (M) with GoldBod and GGSA officials

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) yesterday signed an agreement with the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) to conduct geological investigations in Funsi, Atuna and Bensere East areas.

This is a major step by the GoldBod towards supporting responsible and data-driven mining in Ghana.

The project is aimed at generating credible geological data for the establishment of model mines in the country.

The cost of Phase one of the geological investigation services to be provided by the GGSA over a four-month period is estimated to cost GH¢27.5 million.

The three blocked-out mineralised areas are part of 20 areas released to the GoldBod by the Minerals Commission of Ghana.

Through such initiatives the GoldBod continues to work towards promoting sustainability, while maximising national gold output for the benefit of Ghanaians.