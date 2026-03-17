Of Good And Bad Honorary Degrees

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo and President John Mahama

Emerging developments in recent times continue to expose the hypocrisy in local politics.

During the tenure of former President Akufo-Addo, he attracted a number of honorary degrees as did others before him. Such honorary doctorates have become so common that they have lost their prestige because of the sheer number of beneficiaries.

Recipients, out of courtesy, cannot or should not decline the honour. To do so would be the apex of discourtesy, one which is incommensurate with the high office of President.

In a reaction to one of such bestowals of honour upon then President Nana Akufo-Addo when he was in office, President John Mahama wryly remarked that the former forced the universities to honour him, adding that he should have waited for such honours upon exiting office, not while serving.

He succeeded in painting Nana Akufo-Addo as a man who used his office to forcefully have the universities honour him with honorary doctorate degrees.

Perhaps President John Mahama knew something we did not know. Otherwise he could not have been so confident in claiming that Nana Akufo-Addo was honoured undeservedly.

Be it as it may, during his recent visit to South Korea, our President, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, has been honoured with a similar honorary degree by Yonsei University in South Korea.

He did not reject the honour but received it gleefully and even sharing the honour with his compatriots, Ghanaians, as he said in his acceptance remarks during the colourful ceremony.

For the umpteenth time, we shall state that politicians should be mindful about their remarks, especially when they utter these during their campaign sessions. Some of these remarks used to denigrate their opponents will be used against them, and their integrities suffering irreparable wounds.

Radio and television stations have played the two tongues of the President; one when he was in opposition and another when he was receiving the honour he condemned his predecessor for receiving.

We think that the President should not have taken umbrage against former President Akufo-Addo for receiving the honour done him by the said universities. Anyway, President Mahama said he forced them to do so, something we do not think the former President could have done.

Such disclosures, especially coming from our leaders, show just how some of these remarks are steeped in sheer envy. Baseless as they are, these remarks and observations only muddy the political waters and impugn upon the character of the targets of their sources.

Such a case of what is good for the goose is not for the gander should not be associated with politicians worth their salt.

Remarks should be devoid of hatred as some of these utterances from politicians against their opponents are showing.

We are tempted to wonder the President would turn down an honorary degree offer for his excellent feat in practicalising the 1:3:3 job creation formula under the 24-Hour Economy abstract.