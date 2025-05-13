Golden Warriors FC Win Eastern Regional Division Two League

Golden Warriors FC have been crowned as the 2024/25 Eastern Regional Division Two League The Middle League campaign, hailed as one of the most competitive in recent years, concluded with Golden Warriors standing tall.

Golden Warriors FC clinched the title in emphatic fashion, amassing 13 points across their middle league campaign.

With a mix of tactical brilliance, resilient defending, and clinical finishing, they delivered a statement of intent in every match and walked away with an unbeaten record that underscored their dominance.

The Eastern Regional Football Association (ERFA) Middle League witnessed passionate displays from all participating teams, but Golden Warriors’ consistency and composure under pressure proved to be the difference.

From fierce opening matches to dramatic late winners, the competition delivered week after week. Fans across the region were treated to a footballing spectacle, with Golden Warriors writing the final chapter in bold.

As champions, Golden Warriors FC now secure a coveted promotion slot to the Access Bank Division One League, taking the next step in their footballing journey with dreams of reaching the pinnacle of Ghanaian football.