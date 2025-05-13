Kotoko To Face Golden Kick In FA MTN Cup Final

Ghana Premier League Side Jumasi Asante Kotoko will face lower league side Golden Kick in this years MTN FA Cup as the two teams battle for the coveted trophy.

Asante Kotoko sealed their place in the MTN FA Cup final with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Berekum Chelsea at the TnA Stadium in Tarkwa on Sunday, their first appearance in the final

in eight years.

Albert Amoah struck in the 81st minute to hand the Porcupine Warriors the win, capping a dominant display in which they created numerous chances but found Chelsea resilient until the late breakthrough.

Kotoko last lifted the FA Cup in 2017, defeating Hearts of Oak 3-1, and now stand on the brink of ending their trophy drought in the competition.

Golden Kick booked a historic place in the final after a 3-1 win over Attram De Visser. It is the first time Golden Kick has reached this stage of the competition.

The comprehensive win not only booked Golden Kick FC a spot in the final but also etched their name in Ghanaian football history. They now become just the third second-tier side to reach the final of the MTN FA Cup, joining the ranks of 2011 champions Nania FC and 2016 runners-up Okwahu United.

The final is scheduled for June 15 at the University of Ghana Stadium, where Kotoko will look to add a ninth FA Cup title to their history, while Golden Kick hope to script a fairytale finish.