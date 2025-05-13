Adu-Boahene’s Bail Reinstated, Rearrested 

Kwabena Adu-Boahene

A HIGH COURT in Accra has reinstated the GH₵80 million bail granted to the erstwhile Director-General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), Kwabena Adu-Boahene who is standing trial for allegedly stealing GH₵49.1 million from the state.

This follows the expiration of the 7 working days remand secured by the Attorney General to enable his office obtain and file witness statements of its witnesses.

However, he was rearrested in connection with another matter being investigated by EOCO moments after his release.

Meanwhile, his lawyer, Samuel Atta Akyea, has indicated that his client will have no choice but to divulge national security secrets if he is pushed to the wall.

According to him, it does not make sense for his client who had faithfully played his role in keeping the sanity of the country to be pursued by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and the Office of the Attorney General.

He was responding to question to questions regarding a memo addressed to the National Security Coordinator which got leaked last week and detailed some expenditures, including monies paid to Members of Parliament as sitting allowance.

The leaked memo also details how a whopping GH₵8.3 million was spent in September 2024 to finance an opposition party in the run up to the Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

By Gibril Abdul Razak