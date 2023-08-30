Goldline To Construct 2.5km Road In Amansie South

Emmanuel Ababio handing over the items to Clement Opoku Gyamfi

Goldline Mining Ghana Limited (GML) has cut sod for the construction of a 2.5km road from Manso Kensere to Manso Aponapong in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region.

The project, which commenced yesterday, will include the construction of eight bridges, gutters, and culverts in the catchment area to allow residents easy access to their everyday activities such as farming, trading, and education.

GML’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Emmanuel Ababio, stated that the company had already made available 800 bags of cement, 10 trips of sand, 10 trips of stones, 32 tons of iron rods, and one concrete mixture to commence the project, including the cost of the contractors.

According to him, it was critical that the project be completed in order to provide inhabitants with free flow of travel to their cocoa farms.

He explained that the company decided to construct the road after an octogenarian woman got stuck in a pot hole while crossing the road from one side to the other.

He also stated that it was the company’s corporate social responsibility to ensure that people in their host communities are made happy.

Mr. Ababio stated that the government has too much on its plate and that residents should cease relying on the government for things that people can give.

“An economic revolutionist like me came from America to Ghana to attend to the needs of Ghanaians, especially the poor farmers in the Amansie South District,” he noted, adding, “We the individuals will do our best to support so that there will be better things ahead for the good people of Ghana.”

He claimed that the mining firm understands the people’s plight and is willing to assist in making their lives more pleasant.

He revealed that the company was involved in mining and exploration, environmental and land reclamation, hydrocarbon/water purification and treatment, commercial agriculture, and infrastructure development.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, Clement Opoku Gyamfi, thanked the mining company for fulfilling its corporate social duty to improve the citizens’ level of living.

He acknowledged the substantial poor road network connecting other settlements in the Amansie South District and urged other corporate organizations to replicate GML’s charitable work.

“Whenever it gets to the rainy season, we find it very difficult reaching our farms and various destinations, so as part of their corporate social responsibility as a company, they have also responded to our call by deciding to construct eight bridges from Kensere, Wahaso to Aponapong community for which they operate,” he explained.

He urged any residents who had plans to steal materials for the project to abandon them because anyone found would be subjected to the full rigours of the law without mercy.

“As the Chief Executive Officer, I occasionally hear complaints that contractors on site are either in collusion with the contractors’ staff or in collusion with community members for stealing items meant for the construction of either the road or the school.

“So I advise such people to stop doing that because it is a very bad practice,” he said, and added, “If someone decides to build bridges for you out of benevolence and then you team up with people to steal. That is the highest form of disloyalty to any community that any other person can do to the country,” he said.

Kyidomhene of Aponapong, Nana Antwi Ampomah II, praised the mining corporation and urged other well-meaning persons both at home and abroad to support them.

A Daily Guide Report