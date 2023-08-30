Nana Swears In Two New Judges

President Akufo-Addo with Dorothy Ayodele Kingsley Nyinah (left), and Ama Sefenya Ayittey (right), after being sworn in as High Court Judges at the Jubilee House

President Akufo-Addo has sworn in two new judges to the High Court.

They were Justices Dorothy Ayodele Kingsley-Nyinah and Ama Sefenya Ayittey.

He, however, gave them and the rest of the judiciary a charge to be sensitive to delays in the adjudication of cases that come before them.

This was after administering the oaths of allegiance and secrecy as well as the Judicial oath.

His concern was that increasingly, the country is becoming known for having long litigation period, an image, he said was not attractive to potential investors.

“I urge you to be sensitive to undue delays that project the image of Ghana as a destination where litigation takes too long. This affects the attractiveness of the country as an investment destination”, he said.

The President took the opportunity to also admonish judges to embrace the case adjudication options that the world of technology offers to them in the modern era.

Adopting technological tools, he said will go a long way to help expedite adjudication of cases and ensure speedy delivery of justice in the country.

“I encourage both of you to take full advantage of the e-justice system [launched in 2021] in order to expedite the conduct of cases that come before you and enhance the management of cases before the court”, the President said.

Pledge

On her part, Justice Mrs. Dorothy Ayodele Kingsley-Nyinah and on behalf of her colleague Justice Ama Sefenya Ayittey, expressed appreciation to the President, the Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo and the Judicial Council for the confidence reposed in them as Justices of the superior court of judicature.

They pledged to work hard to safeguard the principles that underpin the country’s legal system such as fairness, impartiality, and adherence to the rule of law.

“We are committed to diligently upholding the principles of justice, selflessly serving, thereby contributing to a more just society through the fair application of the law” Justice Dorothy Ayodele Kingsley-Nyinah said.

“No doubt, our journey may be marked by challenges but these can and will be overcome by our firm commitment to justice, the support of our colleagues and the community of stakeholders who share in the vision of a more just society” she further remarked.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent