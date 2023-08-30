Car Snatched At Gunpoint In Kumasi

A TOYOTA Yaris commercial vehicle has been snatched from the driver at gun-point at Sewua near Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region.

Two suspected robbers, reportedly, hired the driver, Yaw Owusu, from Bantama to Sewua but they snatched the car along the way to Sewua.

The incident happened around 12:50am on Sunday, August 27, 2024, a police document which DAILY GUIDE has sighted, said.

It disclosed that the unknown hoodlums, who are still on the run, also snatched the mobile phone of Yaw Owusu, who looked helpless at the time.

“On 27/08/2023, at 0230 hrs, Yaw Owusu of Krofrom, a driver in charge Toyota Yaris No. As 9406-19, yellow and ash in colour, reported to Police Asokwa that on 27/08/2023 about 0050 hrs, two young men hired his services from Bantama to Sawua.

“On reaching a spot at Sawua Junction, one of the passengers/robbers, used a handkerchief to cover his mouth, pulled a pistol and ordered him to stop.

“He parked and the robbers dragged him out of the vehicle after seizing his Samsung Galaxy 4 mobile phone. They then sped off with the vehicle”, the police report said.

Police, the report noted, visited the scene after learning about the case and combed the area for the suspects and the vehicle, but to no avail, adding that no arrest has been made yet.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi