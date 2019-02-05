Golfers Celebrate Ankobra Lady Captain

Ecstatic lady golfers in a pose

Golfers across the country, over the weekend played spiritedly in honour of Floria Hurtubise, lady captain of the Ankobra Gold and Country Club in the Western Region.

The 18-hole competition, the 2019 edition of the Lady Captain’s Prize tournament, coincided with her birthday.

It was Kojo Kyei and Vastie Amoafo-Yeboah, who dominated the scores in the men and ladies categories respectively.

Kyei won the men’s Group A with a net score of 71, beating James Akwaboah (73) by two strokes, who also beat Yaw Anarfalso (74) by just a stroke.

A net score of 73 points handed Craig Tandoh the Group B top prize, while Isaac Addae followed with 75points and Mike Hurtubise (75points) in that order.

Vastie Amoafo-Yeboah led the ladies Group B with 75points followed by Margaret Oduro with a net score of 78points and Hajia Zenabu with a net score of 79points.

Birthday celebrant, Floria crowned her day by winning the ladies category A event with a net score of 79points followed by Royal Golf Club’s Constance Awuni also with 79points. Tema’s Leticia Mensah Amponsah finished third with a net score of 81points.

The ladies longest drive and closest to the pin prizes were won by Mercy Werner, while James Akwaboah and Elijah Dennis won the men’s longest drive and closest to the pin respectively.

Gloria Amadzin left the Course with the ladies booby prize after recording a 96 score, with Don OB winning the men’s boogie prize with 107points.

The lady captain expressed thanks to golfers for honouring her invitation and extended an invitation to golfers for the club’s next event scheduled for next month.

Brands Manager of Johnnie Walker, Solomon Affum, donated some customised Johnnie Walker souvenirs to the lady captain.

The event was sponsored by Royal Senchi Hotel, Mosak Photography and Video, Best Western Atlantic, Johnnie Walker, Maaha Beach Resort and Flo-Polo Designs.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum